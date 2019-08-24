When A-listers need a show-stopping gown they turn to Zuhair Murad for his lavish hand-made creations. “I think they are drawn to the fact that my designs set the tone for an unforgettable moment,” Murad tells Us. He adds: “A memorable red carpet moment happens when the dress helps the star glow from within. A magical combination that happens when there is something about a look that particularly appeals to that person, it could be a dramatic plunging neckline, beautiful embroidery, a sexy ruffle — something that makes them feel particularly special and it shows on their face.”

“I design with a mission to make women feel confident and radiant in whatever they wear. The women who wear my clothes are the kind of women who turn heads in any room,” the Lebanese designer says. “Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kerry Washington recognize the way the exquisite beading and luxurious fabrics in my collections help them to further stand out on the red carpet.”

While Murad has mastered the red carpet, it’s not the only important event stars to turn him for. “I love being able to design wedding gowns for celebrities and I’m lucky to have been able to collaborate on a few of them, including Chanel Iman and Sofía Vergara,” he says. “I am always honored when one of my clients asks me to design a wedding gown for them. Red carpets are ubiquitous in Hollywood, but wedding memories last a lifetime and they are a very special and personal moment, not to mention also extravagant and romantic,” the designer muses.

Scroll through to see how Hollywood beauties wear Zuhair Murad’s exquisite designs, including Halle Berry, Claudia Schiffer and more.