Stars are just Us, they love a good bargain! And it doesn’t get better than Aldo’s always stylish (and under $100!) heels. Founded in 1972, the fashionable footwear retailer currently has over 2,200 stores in 100 countries.

In 2019 so far, the brand has already produced 851 styles globally. The top three most popular designs are the Blanchette, a flat that’s a hybrid loafer and slipper; the Cassedy, a four-inch pointy toe pump; and the Aurella, a block-heel ankle-height boot.

“Aldo does a really great job of striking a fine balance between creating relevant and trendy collections while also providing options that are timeless,” Senior Vice-President Daianara Grullon Amalfitano tells Us. “I think that’s one of the biggest reasons why our shoes resonate so well with celebrities and consumers alike.” She adds: “We can have a neon snake-print pump for someone like Priyanka Chopra or our evergreen Stessy style, worn by Kacey Musgraves. Our collections are so well rounded, there will always be something for everyone.”

See how Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore and more stars wear their Aldo shoes below, then shop their styles!

Us Weekly exclusive discount! Enter code USWEEKLY15OFF at aldoshoes.com for 15 percent off through July 17.