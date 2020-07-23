Bombshell Charlotte McKinney Stuns on the Cover of ‘Hamptons’ Magazine

Charlotte McKinney, 26, is the definition of a blonde bombshell. Proving Us Weekly’s point is the model’s Instagram feed, which is full of gorgeous snaps of the stunner in fashion-forward ensembles and chic swimwear.

One of the Fantasy Island star’s hottest modeling gigs of recent is her cover photo for Hamptons Magazine’s August issue. For her sultry cover, which she revealed on July 22, 2020, the model posed in a knit one-piece designed by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. She paired the unique beachwear with the ultimate summer accessory: a colorful surfboard from Aviator Nation.

The Florida native rose to fame in January 2015 with her memorable Carl’s Jr. burger commercial during Super Bowl XLIX. During the 42-second-commercial, McKinney’s filmed to make it look like she was totally nude while walking through a farmer’s market, but by the end, it’s revealed that she’s wearing an itty-bitty bikini top and boy shorts. Naturally, the commercial ends with her biting into a big, juicy burger.

But a year before that unforgettable commercial, the model was already shooting lingerie and swim campaigns for big-name fashion brands like Guess. In 2019, she designed and starred in the American brand’s spring-summer swimwear campaign.

“It’s been such an honor to create, design and shoot for the iconic brand that we know as Guess. I owe a lot of my career success to Guess, it was my first big modeling job and a truly unforgettable experience,” said McKinney in a statement at the time of the launch.

She added, “It’s such a beautiful feeling to be part of the Guess family, to have shot several campaigns over the years and now to create my own capsule collection is a dream come true.”

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to check out some of McKinney’s hottest swimwear moments over the years!

