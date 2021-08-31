Dreams come true! With glass slippers and pumpkin carriages taking center stage in Cinderella, it’s no shocker that the stars brought out their most whimsical and fabulously fantastical fashion for the movie’s premiere on Monday, August 30.

And with stars like Lake Bell and Elisabetta Canalis walking the purple carpet, the evening was a scene straight out of a fairytale.

Camila Cabello, who stars as an aspiring fashion designer named Ella in the reimagined film, which hits theaters on Friday, September 3, blew Us away with her edgy fashion choice.

Instead of showing up in a billowing blue ball gown with white gloves to boot, the 24-year-old actress took an alternative approach. She showed up in high-low Oscar de la Renta number, which featured a beaded bustier and crepe skirt. The look, which was styled by Rob Zangardi and Meriel Haenn, was completed with Casadei thigh-high boots.

Of course, her Prince Charming in the film, who is played by Nicholas Galitzine, looked dapper as ever. The 26-year-old actor, who previously starred in High Strung and Handsome Devil, wore black tuxedo pants and a silk shirt with a red pinstripe blazer.

While Galitzine proved to be quite the heartthrob, Cabello’s real life Prince Charming, Shawn Mendes, was missing in action for the movie premiere.

And according to a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Havana” singer is happy to have some personal space on-screen.

“It would’ve been weird [if he played the prince], because he’s my boyfriend IRL,” Cabello told the outlet. “[But] he’s the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other.”

Even with Mendes skipping the purple carpet, there was still an endless supply of stunning suits and well-dressed men. Disney Channel star Kevin Quinn hit the event in a graphic black and white Alexander McQueen suit with star emblems and skull designs to boot.

One other actor that made a surefire statement was none other than Billy Porter.

Wearing a a Benchellal pant suit, it’s safe to say that the massive bow on his back was the real star of the show. He accessorized his look with a few strands of pearls and white platform boots.

To see these stars and more of the fabulous, fairy tale fashion from the Cinderella red carpet, keep scrolling! Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best looks from the movie premiere, ahead!