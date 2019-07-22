Comic-Con is upon Us, which means stars are rocking some of their boldest and best beauty looks, embracing the fun and playfulness of it all.

Starting Thursday, July 18, A-listers delivered some seriously killer fashions with trends that included sheer bodices, tulle minidresses and asymmetrical skirt combos. But it wasn’t only the style that slayed, tons of celebs nailed their beauty looks donning daring eyeliner, cool updos or bright eye shadow, all to celebrate that epic festival of nerdom.

Celebrities Deliver Major Cat Eye Inspo to Freshen Up the Makeup Look

So what exactly does one wear to honor superheros, monsters and warriors in TV and movies? Well, one thing celebrities made very prominent was standout eye makeup.

Maisie Williams paired her collared multi-print dress with a vibrant white liner while attending a party on Saturday, July 20. The line accentuated the inner corners of her eyes and finished off with a small flick on the outside. Karen Fukuhara had a similar idea wearing the same flashy color, only creating a different graphic look that was an oversized, hallow cat-eye.

Besides makeup, a few beauties went bold with their hairstyles. Danai Gurira was spotted at the Walking Dead Walker Horde at Petco Park on July 20, wearing her long locks in a fierce side braid with small gold embellishments throughout. Cara Delevingne served up serious chicness with a new version of a topknot. How so? Well, hairstylist Mara Roszak twisted the ends around the base of a pony, leaving a little piece swept out to one side before securing it in place for an added edge.

To see more fun and bold beauty looks, keep scrolling to see our favorite picks.