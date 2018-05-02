It’s here! After months of speculation and social media teases, the Converse x Miley Cyrus collaboration dropped on Tuesday, May 2, and it is as epic as we imagined! Infused with loads of glitter and cool bandana-inspired prints, the collection includes unisex sneakers, athleisure (think: crop tops, leggings and bike shorts) and super cute accessories.

First tipping fans off to the partnership in November 2017, the “Malibu” singer had Us counting down the days until its arrival after she took to social media in February to model some of the sparkly sneaks. As it turns out, the line is far more than just jazzed up high tops and low tops. Miley also dreamed up bandana-print athleticwear, glittery hats, festival-ready backpacks and ruffled socks that reflect her fearless style.

“No age, no gender, no sex — I wanted everyone to feel included,” she said in a statement about the collection. “Converse has no boundaries. It’s outspoken. I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals to and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible.”

With everything priced under $100, it has never been easier to channel your inner Miley Cyrus and have fun with patterns and silhouettes. From platform Chuck Taylors to printed tracksuits, the mix and match options are endless. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pieces from the Converse x Miley Cyrus collection!