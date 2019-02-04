On Saturday February 2, A-listers like Bradley Cooper, Sarah Paulson and Helen Mirren attended the 71st annual Directors Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood. Even though they couldn’t all go home winners, they seriously brought it when it came

to their style game.

A quick recap of the ceremony: Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron beat out Cooper, Spike Lee and other directors for the top prize. Bo Burnham won the first-time-feature award for his film Eighth Grade, again leaving Cooper with nothing for A Star is Born. Other actors-turned-directors who took home awards included Ben Stiller for his limited series Escape at Dennemora and Bill Hader for his HBO comedy, Barry.

When it came to fashion, there were also a few that stood out against the rest. Constance Wu — who has been making bold choices this entire awards season —continued to showcase her daring style sense, this time in a Miu Miu dress complete with feathers. Mirren went for a black Brandon Maxwell pants number paired with a jacket that included a show-stopping train on the back. And the always-gorgeous Keri Russell stunned in a one-sleeve sheer black lace dress that was equal parts sexy and classy.

From movie-star dames in cape-coats to breakout stars in simple ensembles, keep scrolling to see which stars were the best dressed on the 2019 Directors Guild red carpet.