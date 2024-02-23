Drea de Matteo is aware of “mob wife aesthetic” taking the internet by storm — and she’s even more aware that her The Sopranos character is the main inspiration.

“The best Adriana outfit is always gonna be that trashy tiger suit. I wore it last Halloween. I found it. I can’t believe I found it. We thought it burned in [my 2015 apartment] fire,” De Matteo told Variety in January 2024. “But it’s still the worst camel toe of all time.”

The actress is, of course, referring to the tiger-print catsuit that she wore during her final episode on The Sopranos. During the 12th episode of season 5, de Matteo’s Adriana sees Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) while wearing the memorable outfit scenes before she gets (spoiler alert) killed by Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt).

When the “mob wife” aesthetic trend started going viral on TikTok, de Matteo was initially wondering: “What in the f–k is going on?” But told Variety that she’s into this resurgence — except with a different name.

“All these girls that are getting down with the look are a bunch of bossy bitches,” she added. “They don’t look like they’re vulnerable, meek women. They seem like they’re more gangster bitches. So, let’s go with the Gangster Goddess.”

Keep scrolling to see de Matteo’s most iconic “mob wife” looks over the years: