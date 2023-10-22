Elizabeth Olsen is buzzing about a skincare product that contains bee pollen extract.

The 34-year-old actress always achieves glowing skin — whether she’s on the red carpet, on screen or even showing off her street style. In part, she has Missha’s Bee Pollen Renew Ampouler to thank for that, which utilizes the extract to “soothe damaged skin and increase skin density,” according to Missha’s website. It also boasts hydrating properties to brighten dry skin.

Plus, you don’t even need a celebrity-sized bank account in order to snag the ampouler (basically, a fancy name for the glass container that contains the serum), as it retails for less than $100.

As for how to apply the product, Missha recommends to using the ampouler after your regular skin routine or following an application of toner.

“Apply an appropriate amount over the face and gently pat to be fully absorbed,” the website’s instructions read.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Olsen’s go-to skin product and more of what stars are buzzing about this week: