Emmys Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles! By Marisa Petrarca September 22, 2019 Christopher Polk/Variety/REX 87 88 / 87 Ashley Nicole Black Wearing a mint green-colored gown with a dark green belt detail at the waist and a patterned clutch. Back to top More News Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News