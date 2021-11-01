Lauren Ridloff plays a 7,000 year old superhero named Makkari in Eternals, but if her recent press tour proved one thing, it’s that gorgeous glam has no expiration date.

The 43-year-old actress, who is the first deaf superhero in the Marvel franchise, looked simply stunning each and every red carpet. From the YSL mini dress she wore at the world premiere in Los Angeles to the sleek yellow Ralph Lauren gown she donned for her virtual acceptance of the Elle Woman in Hollywood award, the star has shown that she doesn’t mess around when it comes to style.

Her looks weren’t just pretty to look at though, they also carried a special significance. Her makeup for each outing made a point to honor a different point in time, proving that glam can be ~ eternally ~ chic.

“The fun thing about taking makeup inspiration from different eras is that you don’t have to be too liberal with it, pair it down and make it wearable,” Ridloff’s makeup artist, Nick Barose, exclusively told Us Weekly’s Stylish.

Case in point? “If you’re borrowing from the 30s, you don’t need to go all out and do the pencil thin brows or if you’re doing the 60s, you don’t need to do big false lashes either.”

Instead, he explained that channeling trends from different decades is all about “taking it in small doses” and altering the look to make it “fit you.”

While we’ll break down how all the stunning beauty looks came to be in a bit (we’ve got all the details!), let’s kick things off by breaking down the products that stayed a constant in Barose’s kit throughout the entire tour, which took the duo around the world.

“Fresh, glowing and luminous skin is key to keep even the most dramatic and bold makeup from looking costome-y,” he explained. To achieve the ultimate base, the makeup artist preps the skin with Augustinus Bader skincare.

When it comes to a perfecting Ridloff’s complexion before a big event, he always reaches for the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (Ridloff is shade 8.5). The cult-favorite gives an unmatched dewy base. And because there’s no such thing as too much glow, Barose likes to top off her complexion with the brand’s Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer, which is a liquid highlighter.

In order set everything and make sure it stays in place all night long, Barose sprays the Sisley Paris Floral Mist and touches up any oily spots with the Tatcha Blotting Papers.

To see how he spiced up Ridloff’s glam with amazing eye makeup, dramatic lips and beautiful bronzer to align with different eras, keep scrolling. We’re breaking down all the looks from her Eternals press tour, ahead!