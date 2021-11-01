Baldwin or Britney?! Hailey Baldwin recreated a handful of Britney Spears’ most iconic music video looks for Halloween. And between the iconic blonde hair, unmistakable glam and perfectly planned out outfits, the 24-year-old model seriously nailed the recreation.

“Happy Halloweekend 👻 the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since 💞💞🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃,” the Superga ambassador caption a series of images. Because yes, she obviously had a full blown photo shoot.

Perhaps the most amazing look of them all was a recreation of the oh-so memorable school girl ensemble from the “Baby One More Time ..” music video. But then there was the wet hair look from “I Am a Slave 4 U.” And, of course, we can’t forget the uber-glam “Oops! … I Did It Again” super sleek hair situation.

To really give all the looks the justice they deserve and honor the amazingness that is Britney Spears, Baldwin tapped a team of experts to pin down all the details.

“It was important to capture the essence of a young school girl Britney with understated hair and makeup,” hairstylist Clayton Hawkins exclusively told Us Weekly’s Stylish. Recreating “that iconic early 2000s volume” was a “passion project” for the whole team.

Hawkins prepped the hair with a mix of Sun Bum haircare and Tangle Teezer hairbrushes, but his secret weapon for achieving that extra oomph was Hidden Crown, a hair extensions line. Depending on the length and aesthetic he was trying to achieve, Hawkins reached for a mix of toppers and clip-ins. For Baldwin, the go-to shades were number 812, 8 and 622.

As for the makeup of it all? Mary Phillips swooped in to create the gorgeous glam. From the perfect red pout in the schoolgirl scene to the icy blue shadow for the red latex look, Phillips didn’t miss a beat.

Of course the outfits are what really brought the whole vibe together. And thanks to stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, every damn detail was absolute perfection. Baldwin wore a La Roxx ensemble for the “I Am a Slave 4 U” look, a design by Yummi for the “… Baby One More Time” scene and a Busted Brand jumpsuit for “Oops! … I Did It Again.”

The attention to detail didn’t go unnoticed by Baldwin’s fans and friends, as they took over the comments section by storm. “She said ALL the looks!!!!” Vanessa Hudgens wrote, while Kim Kardashian chimed in: “The best!!!” Addison Rae hopped in too, adding, “Insane.”