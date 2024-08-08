Blake Lively is the queen of borrowing outfits and wearing vintage pieces.

In August 2024, she wore a glittery Versace gown — originally worn by Britney Spears in 2002 — to the It Ends With Us New York City premiere.

The design featured blue, pink, purple and yellow beading, a floral design, a fitted skirt and an asymmetrical neckline. She elevated the piece with colorful stone rings and Old Hollywood curls.

Back in 2005, Lively wasn’t yet rocking vintage pieces, instead just claiming that she was. At the 2005 Teen Choice Awards, she opted for a yellow minidress from Forever 21, but she told reporters it was vintage.

“I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it,” she admitted to InStyle in 2019.

