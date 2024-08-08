Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Every Time Blake Lively Wore a Vintage or Borrowed Outfit — or Said She Did

By
Every Time Blake Lively Wore Something Vintage — or Said She Did 849
6
Blake Lively. Getty Images (3)

Blake Lively is the queen of borrowing outfits and wearing vintage pieces.

In August 2024, she wore a glittery Versace gown — originally worn by Britney Spears in 2002 — to the It Ends With Us New York City premiere.

The design featured blue, pink, purple and yellow beading, a floral design, a fitted skirt and an asymmetrical neckline. She elevated the piece with colorful stone rings and Old Hollywood curls.

Back in 2005, Lively wasn’t yet rocking vintage pieces, instead just claiming that she was. At the 2005 Teen Choice Awards, she opted for a yellow minidress from Forever 21, but she told reporters it was vintage.

Score 40% off This Best-Selling and Breezy Cap Sleeve Top!

Deal of the Day

Score 40% off This Best-Selling and Breezy Cap Sleeve Top! View Deal

“I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it,” she admitted to InStyle in 2019.

Keep scrolling to see Lively’s best borrowed looks:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Blake Lively Bio

Blake Lively

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!