Gabrielle Union’s hair is always a topic of conversation.

Union has donned a number of funky and trendy coiffures through the years, including braids, chic blowouts and styles that towered over her head.

The actress surprised fans with an eccentric hairdo at the Strange World premiere in November 2022 when she rocked a slicked-back ponytail that was twisted in braided loop de loops above her head. At the time, she paired the look with a black and white Elie Saab design, featuring a sparkly checkered bust and striped skirt.

In September 2023, she again experimented with a tall top knot while making an appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. Her roots were gelled down and pulled into a tight ponytail before being twisted into an artistic bun. She completed her ensemble with a bright red blazer, a plunging top and black pants.

Keep scrolling to see every time Union inspired Us with her hair.