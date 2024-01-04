Your account
Stylish

Fantasia Barrino’s Best Style Moments: Then and Now 

By
Fantasia Barrino Style Evolution
16
Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino is a vocal powerhouse with an eye-catching wardrobe. 

While she first emerged on the scene after winning American Idol season 3 in May 2004, Barrino experienced a memorable revival in the fall of 2023 while promoting The Color Purple — an adaptation of the Broadway show by the same name based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. 

Barrino seemed to be on nearly every red carpet ahead of the film’s Christmas Day 2023 release. She attended the third annual Academy Museum Gala in a feathered look by Dolce & Gabbana, looked radiant in a red corset frock at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television and owned the color blue in a Yousef Akbar design at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards — all in December 2023.

At The Color Purple’s world premiere in Los Angeles that same month, Barrino blew Us away in a bespoke Sergio Hudson creation. 

To see those looks and more, keep scrolling: 

In this article

1251301524fantasia_barrino_290x206

Fantasia Barrino

