A day devoted to dad! Father’s Day is quickly approaching, which means it’s about time to step up your gifting game. Need help scooping up the perfect present before Sunday, June 20? Fear not — we’ve got you covered.

Because whether the father figure in your life is a bookworm, music lover or style aficionado, Stylish has scoured high and low to find the best gift for every kind of dad.

For example, anyone looking to shift their grooming routine into high-gear is going to love Nautica Oceans Eau de Toilette Spray, which has notes of bergamot, pineapple and peach.

Now if dad is a basketball fan and into his beauty routine too, then surprising him with Hawthorne’s Body Wash, which is loved by Stephen Curry, is bound to win you some brownie points. The formula, which contains mint and eucalyptus, is deeply exfoliating and will leave skin feeling fresh.

Have a grill master in your life? Take his barbecue game to the next level with a 20-piece set from Cuisinart. With everything from tongs and spatulas to a grill cleaner, he’ll be fully stocked for summer. While you’re at it, throw in the Simple Truth Organic Caribbean Jerk Marinade! It adds major flavor to any kind of meat.

Want a nice cocktail to go with that burger? Allow Us to recommend a bottle of Kástra Elión Vodka, which is one of Chris Diamantopoulos’ favorites!

If you’re looking for a gift that’s sure to spoil and surprise, we recommend Jonathan Adler’s Bowtie Backgammon Set, $395, which is super chic and will blend in with any home. Plus, it has Andy Cohen’s stamp of approval, so you know it’s good.

For a home decor gift that isn’t such a splurge, reach for the Lafco Amber Black Vanilla Candle. It’s a great signature scent for any man cave!

None of the above sound like a match for your dad? A customizable present is the way to go. Look into Minnie and Emma’s Vintage Cassette Frame. You can make it special by popping in a track from his favorite artist, be it the Beatles or Bruce Springsteen.

