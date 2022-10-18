A star-studded event! George Clooney and Julia Roberts brought their fashion A-game to the Los Angeles premiere of their new movie, Ticket to Paradise.

The Erin Brockovich actress, 54, opted for an unusually colorful look at the Monday, October 17, debut of the rom-com, wearing a bright fuchsia gown by Greta Constantine. The dress — which Roberts accessorized with Chopard drop earrings — featured a plunging deep-V neckline and voluminous puff sleeves.

The Michael Clayton actor, 61, who wore an elegant gray suit sans tie, attended the premiere with his wife, Amal Clooney. The lawyer, 44, stunned in a vintage Alexander McQueen dress from the designer’s spring 2003 collection paired with Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Ticket to Paradise marks George’s first collaboration in six years with longtime pal Roberts. The duo first acted together in the 2001 movie Ocean’s Eleven and have since maintained a close friendship.

“I love George. What is there to say? I love everything about him,” the Pretty Woman star said at the premiere on Monday, according to Vanity Fair. “He’s just the best human being. He has so much goodness and he makes you feel completely at ease. He’s such a relaxed and happy person. We have the same energetic spirit. He’s my forever friend.”

The ER alum agreed, adding: “We’re really good friends and it’s fun to work with people who are truly your friend. It makes the job easier.”

Earlier this year, Roberts said that the Monuments Men director and his family “saved” her while filming Ticket to Paradise. The movie was shot in Australia from November 2021 to February of this year, and the country’s strict quarantine rules meant that it was hard for Roberts’ husband, Danny Moder, to visit with their children. The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, share twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and son Henry, 15.

“The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair,” the Runaway Bride actress told The New York Times in September. “We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time by myself since I was 25.”

George, meanwhile, spent the shoot with his wife and their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. “Julia had the house down just below Amal and me and the kids,” the Kentucky native told the outlet. “I would come out in the early mornings and be like, ‘Caa-caa,’ and Julia would come out and be like, ‘Caa-caa.’ And then we’d bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids.”

Keep scrolling for all the best looks from the Ticket to Paradise premiere: