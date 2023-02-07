A Gisele Bündchen bikini sighting is more than just a moment — it’s an experience. Each time the supermodel has slipped into a bathing suit, she has provided Us with major fashion inspiration.

Through the years, the Brazil native has showcased her swim style both on and off the runway. In July 2002, Bündchen turned heads during the Cia Maritma show during São Paulo Fashion Week as she owned the catwalk in a black bikini top paired with low-rise bottoms and a patterned sarong. She also graced the runway in a floral two-piece set that showed off her toned abs and fit legs.

São Paulo Fashion Week is especially significant for Bündchen, as it was the last event she walked in before retiring from the runway in 2015. From 2002 to 2017, the fashion star was hailed as the highest-paid model in the world. Her career highlights also include modeling for Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, Chanel, Prada and more.

Another memorable bikini look from the fashion icon came in December 2006. The blonde beauty was spotted on the set of a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot, rocking a shiny red string design on the beach in St. Barths. She later switched into a black set and a white number for the campaign.

Flash forward to January 2023, Bündchen appeared to revive her modeling career on the beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Lessons author was photographed posing in a purple hooded swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline and a sultry high cut. The glossy one-piece was also equipped with long sleeves and highlighted Bündchen’s unbelievable figure.

Bündchen’s return to modeling came after she and ex-husband Tom Brady announced their divorce in October 2022 after more than 13 years of marriage.

When the cover girl confirmed her retirement in 2015, she credited her decision to her desire to spend more time with Brady, who was playing for the New England Patriots at the time, and their two children: Benjamin, born in 2009, and Vivian, born in 2012. Brady also shares son Jack, born in 2007, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey,” the style icon wrote via Instagram after her final gig. “Today, after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business.” (Bündchen continued to appear in campaigns and ads — but on a much smaller scale.)

Brady, for his part, officially retired from football “for good” in February 2023 — one year after he told fans that he was saying goodbye to the sport. He played in the NFL for 22 seasons, ending his career as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shortly before the athlete’s big reveal, Bündchen was seen shooting another swimsuit spread in Florida. This time, the fashion pro donned a sexy pink one-piece.

