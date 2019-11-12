The Glamour Women of the Year Awards is a night of celebration — including when it comes to fashion! Celebrities, activists and trailblazers hit the carpet in sparkles, high leg slits, plunging necklines, sharp pantsuits — and so many more stunning moments that deserve an award of their own.

All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2018 ‘Glamour’ Women of the Year Awards

The ceremony was held on Monday, November 11, at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in NYC. Unsurprisingly the celebs brought their A-game for the special occasion. Actress and activist Jane Fonda hit the red carpet in an all-black ensemble, featuring a sequined blazer worthy of discussion. Some other stand-outs include Yara Shahidi’s colorful high-low gown and Charlize Theron’s head-turning Givenchy number.

The 2019 Women of the Year honorees included several incredible role models — many of whom shut the house down with moving speeches. Some of those included Tory Burch, Shahidi, Megan Rapinoe, Margaret Atwood and Ava DuVernay.

Celebs in Their Boldest Nearly Naked Red Carpet Looks of All Time

So without further adieu, scroll through for some of the best looks of the evening from stars like Busy Phillips, Brooke Shields, Olivia Palermo and more! And don’t forget to take to the Internet to experience some of those speeches for yourself — they’ll move you.