Who run the world? Girls! The 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards were a fashionable night to remember.

The globe’s most influential female actors, activists and more got all dolled up and headed to The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, to celebrate their accomplishments.

Angela Bassett, who was honored with the ceremony’s Lifetime Achievement award, looked radiant in a crisp white gown by Pamella Roland. The floor-length number featured a figure-hugging silhouette and was finished with a sparkly tulle detail at the bodice. The Black Panther star, 64, complemented the dress with dangling earrings, a metallic silver clutch and a dramatic smoky eye. She finalized her ensemble with an elegant low ponytail.

In her acceptance speech, Bassett encouraged audience members to push through life’s challenges. “It’s been an interesting time to be a woman,” she said, per Glamour. “Sometimes it feels as though no matter how far we’ve come, we’ve still not come far enough. But what gives me great comfort and faith that we will prevail is remembering that when women come together, when we put our minds and our hearts together, we are unstoppable. Our contributions have made history, given birth to movements, brought about peace and justice, and transformed our lives for generations.”

Other honorees included EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts, fashion designer Aurora James and snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Hudson, 41, shimmered onto the red carpet in a sequin jumpsuit and James, 38, delivered drama in a black corset gown that featured a tulle skirt. Watts stunned in a red velvet design as Kim, 22, wowed in a high-slit frock.

James, who launched the Fifteen Percent Pledge — a nonprofit that encourages retailers to give at least 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses, also spoke about the power of persevering. “When I posted about The Fifteen Percent Pledge that day, it was because I believed that Black entrepreneurs deserved an opportunity,” she said while onstage. “I know what can happen when we are given a chance. And as I look around this room, I see so many women who have given me a chance. And that has allowed me to turn around and open the doors for other people who, to be honest with you, are even more talented than I am.”

She continued: “I know now that every single mistake that I’ve made along the way has made me the perfect imperfect messenger to deliver the ask, which is just that we open the door for other people. I am so in awe of so many of you in this room. It sounds really crazy, but please literally call me anytime. Because there are so many issues for us to solve. And I have never been more certain of anything else in my life than what I’m going to say right now, which is I know collectively in this room, we can solve so much more than we even realize.”

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards: