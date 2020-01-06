The 2020 Golden Globes brought Us an unexpected trend: giant oversized sleeves in true ‘80s redux style.

On Sunday, January 5, stars hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills to celebrate the best in TV and film at the 77th annual event, reviving a throwback trend in a totally modern manner. We may not have seen big sleeves coming, but we’re fully welcoming their return.

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

This stunning update was best reflected on Natasha Lyonne, who truly embraced the drama with an oversized bow serving as a single sleeve on her custom Moschino couture number.

Other favorites include Dakota Fanning’s romantic Dior dress, which used purple tulle to accentuate the incredibly strong-shoulder look. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer rocked the trend in a bold shapeless emerald green Mary Katrantzou ball gown. Isla Fisher’s magenta Monique Lhuillier gown featured a slouchy off-the-shoulder version that was equal parts chic and laid-back.

To see all the stars that embraced the it trend for the 77th annual event, keep scrolling.