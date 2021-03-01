Bring on the bling! The 2021 Golden Globes saw a fair share of stunning fashion looks, but it’s the jewels that really blew Us away! Whether the stars walked the red carpet or simply took to Instagram to show off their style, diamonds upon diamonds stole the show.

For the 78th annual Golden Globes, celebs jumped at the chance to bring out the all the glitz and glamour. Most put their pandemic pajamas to the side in favor of gorgeous gowns and diamonds galore for the February 28 event.

Because we saw a mix of high necklines and open décolletages, earrings had a major moment. Kate Hudson, who tuned into the show from her home, took a cue from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Andy Anderson and frosted herself in 65 carats of Bvlgari jewels, including two pairs of the brand’s Serpenti earrings. Elle Fanning hopped on the earring train as well, donning Fred Leighton tassel earrings. Angela Bassett also dazzled in blue rhodium sapphire and diamond teardrop earrings from Graziela.

Other celebs decked nearly ever finger in gorgeous rings, including Regina King. The nominee tuned into the awards show wearing 50 carats — worth $2 million — of Forevermark jewels, including an ultra-sparkly 5-Stone Flower Diamond which she wore on her ring finger. Andra Day also stunned in Chanel, wearing the brand’s Lion Astral, Commanding, and Coco Crush rings.

But as always, statement necklaces stole the show. Gal Gadot accessorized her custom Givenchy dress with an emerald-cut bi-color zoisite gem set in yellow gold from Tiffany & Co. The pendant is surrounded by 1,000 diamonds and totals at nearly 50 carats. Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy was also provided diamonds by the brand, wearing a tear drop 14 carat necklace that’s valued at $195,000.

The best of bling list would not be complete sans Amanda Seyfried, who was one of our best dressed winners from the evening. The Golden Globes nominee stunned in a custom Oscar de la Renta coral gown. She accentuated the open neckline with some serious stones. The Mank actress was draped in $1 million worth of jewelry, including a 12-carat Forevermark diamond choker.

To see close ups of these stars and more, keep scrolling for a look at the best glitz from the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet!