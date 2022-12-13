Heidi Klum knows how to command attention. The supermodel looked like an angel at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, December 12.

Klum, 49, graced the red carpet in a metallic silver gown by Lever Couture. The eye-catching number featured cascading translucent fabric that hugged the catwalk queen’s famous figure. The dress was equipped with a one-shoulder construction and a daring high slit that exposed Klum’s thigh. The brand revealed via Instagram that the floor-length number was made to mimic an “aquatic shine” — a perfect fit for the long-awaited sequel.

The America’s Got Talent judge styled the piece with crystal-covered earrings, PVC heels and wore her hair in a wet style. For glam, Klum donned sparkly eye shadow, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. At the event, the Germany native posed solo and with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who matched her in a chrome suit.

Klum wasn’t the only star to unveil an icy look on the red carpet. Jordyn Woods debuted platinum locks at the screener, which she paired with a light blue cutout dress and cobalt sandal heels.

Halle Bailey also stood out in a gold crop top that put her toned abs on display. The Little Mermaid star, who attended the premiere with her rapper beau DDG, paired the skin-baring look with low-rise black pants and dark-colored heels.

Zoe Saldaña, who reprised her role as Neytiri in the movie, delivered drama in a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli. Her frock was finished with protruding silk fabric at the waist. Her onscreen husband, Sam Worthington, looked dapper in a black suit. His wife, Lara Worthington, was a must-see in pink sequin dress that was equipped with an ombre-like effect. She completed her look with a pair of off-white scrunch boots.

Sigourney Weaver, who is also returning as Dr. Grace Augustine, was timeless in a white button-up shirt with an embellished skirt.

The Way of Water picks up 10 years after the events of Avatar and follows Neytiri and Jake (Worthington) as they attempt to protect Pandora from human invasion while also raising their teenage children, who will be the center of the story. The cast also includes Edie Falco, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder and Brendan Cowell.

The film officially hits theaters on December 16.

Keep scrolling to see Klum and more stars at the Los Angeles premiere: