Klum, 49, graced the red carpet in a metallic silver gown by Lever Couture. The eye-catching number featured cascading translucent fabric that hugged the catwalk queen’s famous figure. The dress was equipped with a one-shoulder construction and a daring high slit that exposed Klum’s thigh. The brand revealed via Instagram that the floor-length number was made to mimic an “aquatic shine” — a perfect fit for the long-awaited sequel.
The America’s Got Talent judge styled the piece with crystal-covered earrings, PVC heels and wore her hair in a wet style. For glam, Klum donned sparkly eye shadow, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. At the event, the Germany native posed solo and with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who matched her in a chrome suit.
Klum wasn’t the only star to unveil an icy look on the red carpet. Jordyn Woodsdebuted platinum locks at the screener, which she paired with a light blue cutout dress and cobalt sandal heels.
Halle Bailey also stood out in a gold crop top that put her toned abs on display. The Little Mermaid star, who attended the premiere with her rapper beau DDG, paired the skin-baring look with low-rise black pants and dark-colored heels.
Zoe Saldaña, who reprised her role as Neytiri in the movie, delivered drama in a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli. Her frock was finished with protruding silk fabric at the waist. Her onscreen husband, Sam Worthington, looked dapper in a black suit. His wife, Lara Worthington, was a must-see in pink sequin dress that was equipped with an ombre-like effect. She completed her look with a pair of off-white scrunch boots.
Sigourney Weaver, who is also returning as Dr. Grace Augustine, was timeless in a white button-up shirt with an embellished skirt.
The Way of Waterpicks up 10 years after the events of Avatar and follows Neytiri and Jake (Worthington) as they attempt to protect Pandora from human invasion while also raising their teenage children, who will be the center of the story. The cast also includes Edie Falco, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder and Brendan Cowell.
The film officially hits theaters on December 16.
Keep scrolling to see Klum and more stars at the Los Angeles premiere:
Credit: ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Keep scrolling to see Klum and more stars at the Los Angeles premiere:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum
The TV personality dazzled in Lever Couture.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
The lovebirds coordinated in metallic ensembles.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Aaron Paul
The Breaking Bad alum rocked a red suit.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
H.E.R.
The "Slide" singer stunned in a cinched blazer dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso
The actor looked sharp in a navy suit as his girlfriend turned heads in an emerald slip dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
The Weeknd
The hitmaker played it cool in a slouchy blazer and matching trousers.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sigourney Weaver
The Aliens star wore a classic white button-up and a glittery skirt.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jordyn Woods
The influencer flashed a bit of underboob in a skintight blue dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Halle Bailey
The "Do It" artist showed off her figure in a gold crop top.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Zoe Saldana
The From Scratch actress nailed it in Schiaparelli.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
He matched his wife in an all-black outfit.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday
The couple slayed in suits.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sam Worthington and Lara Worthington
The actor looked classic in a black suit as his wife sported a sequin dress.
Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Kumail Nanjiani
The comedian wore a baby blue suit that featured brown paneling.