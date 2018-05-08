Words like “laser” and “microcurrent” might sound like science fiction, but they can also be used to describe some of the most effective beauty products on the market right now. We’re talking about the high-tech beauty products that are going to change your whole glam routine.

At Stylish we rounded up a list of some of our favorite splurge-worthy beauty gadgets that are guaranteed make you feel like a celebrity — of the future. Tired of shaving? Try an at-home laser hair removal tool. Want a red carpet-ready makeup look? Switch it up by airbrushing your foundation on. Even bathroom staples like hair dryers and curling irons are getting an upgrade. And you won’t need a higher-level degree in beauty instruction reading to enjoy them. The latest models of these tools have made them easier to use and more effective than ever before.

If you’re looking for the very latest trends in beauty, scroll down to check out our picks for the tech that’s totally worth it.

