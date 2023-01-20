Out and about. Hilaria Baldwin was spotted in New York City after husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The fitness guru, 39, sported a green sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “Empathy” while grabbing coffee on Friday, January 20. Hilaria held a drink in each had as she crossed the street with dark shades covering her eyes.

She previously stepped out with a serious face in NYC on Thursday, January 19, wearing a brown sweatshirt with the hood pulled up. Hilaria kept the casual look going with leggings and black slippers, appearing somber as she walked.

Hours earlier, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies decided that the Emmy winner, 64, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face criminal charges for the October 2021 death of Hutchins on the set of Rust. The film’s first assistant director, David Halls, agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement on Thursday. “It’s that simple.”

The 30 Rock alum was holding a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the New Mexico nearly 16 months ago. Souza recovered from his injuries, but the cinematographer was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital. She was 42.

Since the incident made headlines, Alec has maintained that he is not responsible for Hutchins’ death. “Even now, I find it hard to believe that [happened]. It just doesn’t seem real to me,” he claimed in a December 2021 ABC interview, struggling to hold back tears.

At the time, the New York native asserted that firing the prop weapon “wasn’t in the script.” He added: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never. I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Several lawsuits were filed against the Oscar nominee and the Rust crew in the wake of the accident. In October 2022, Alec and the film’s producers reached a settlement with the Hutchins estate, ending a wrongful death suit that was brought forth months prior.

The Boss Baby star — who shares seven children with Hilaria and daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex Kim Basinger — has attempted to lay low since the Rust tragedy. After being charged on Thursday, Alec declared via his lawyer that he would continue fighting the case.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

