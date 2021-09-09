Run, Don't Walk: New Hill House Home Nap Dresses Just Dropped

The perfect-for-fall frock, found! You’ve surely heard of Hill House Home, the brand behind the social media-famous Nap Dress. But if you’re one of the few who hasn’t added the famed garment to your wardrobe, consider this your sign. The day-to-night dress is equal parts comfy and stylish, and be warned: it tends to sell out in record time.

The best news you’ll hear today is that new Nap Dresses are here as part of Hill House Home’s fall 2021 collection entitled Back to School. There’s also a shirt inspired by the aforementioned Nap Dress, elegant jeweled headbands, cozy coats, and more items in never-before-seen prints and patterns.

As evidence of the Nap Dress’s off-the-charts popularity, the brand sold $1 million worth of them in 30 minutes in November 2020, per The Business of Fashion. The comfort-first fashion revolution sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and Bridgeton craze likely contributed to its growth. According to WWD, the Nap Dress category saw a 1,120% revenue increase compared to 2019 sales.

At the height of the trend’s popularity, the brand’s CEO Nell Diamond took to Twitter to give fans more info about its signature silhouette. “Nap Dress” is the *trademarked* name of a specific product made by Hill House Home,” she wrote on Twitter in July 2020. “We have been making these dresses since 2018. They are a nightgown/dress hybrid; comfortable for sleeping, but can also be worn as regular clothes.”

Keep scrolling to shop Us Weekly’s favorite pieces from Hill House Home’s highly anticipated fall apparel drop.