21 Reformation-Style Fall Pieces No One Will Believe Are From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could win a shopping spree to any online store, Reformation would likely come out on top. We wish we could do all of our shopping there, but until that hypothetical shopping spree becomes part of our reality, the best we can do is splurge on a single piece every so often (at most).

If you also love Reformation’s “effortless silhouettes that celebrate the feminine figure” but can’t quite squeeze the site into your budget, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve picked out 21 fall pieces from Amazon that totally channel Reformation’s vibe. People will be shocked when you reveal where they’re really from — and how affordable they are!

21 Reformation-Style Fall Pieces You Can Buy From Amazon

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This lightweight GRACE KARIN sweater is simple and sleek, but it quickly stands out when you realize it’s reversible. This piece is going to have compliments raining down on you!

2. We Also Love: There’s nothing like a soft ribbed cardigan to perfect your fall wardrobe. This Amazon Essentials sweater is a new release you’ll quickly fall in love with!

3. We Can’t Forget: Don’t forget about short-sleeve sweaters! This Foshow sweater is the cutest with its puff sleeves and eyelet holes!

Long-Sleeve Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: You can find tie-dye shirts everywhere, but this MANGOPOP top definitely has that sleek, chic Reformation aesthetic. We love its mock neckline!

5. We Also Love: This Verdusa top is going to be your new go-to. Its trendy square neckline automatically levels up any look!

6. We Can’t Forget: How about this long-sleeve SweatyRocks polo? Another quick upgrade to your more casual outfits!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Daily Ritual dress definitely has the “effortless silhouette” thing down. Timeless!

8. We Also Love: Calling all boho-chic babes! This R.vivimos dress‘ floral design, tassels and easy-going fit will quickly capture your heart!

9. We Can’t Forget: This tiered GRACE KARIN dress is a multi-seasonal must-have. Wear it with a cardigan and booties in the fall!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: You can dress these plaid ShoSho pants up or down. Wear them with a button-up one day and with a crop top the next!

11. We Also Love: These retro floral NUFIWI pants are a must. They look incredibly comfy on top of being wildly cute!

12. We Can’t Forget: Make your street style stand out in these Viatabuna jeans. The patchwork design is the coolest!

Jumpsuits

13. Our Absolute Favorite: The ties on the straps of this LAMISSCHE jumpsuit are amazingly adorable. We want more than one color!

14. We Also Love: This Happy Sailed jumpsuit will make your legs look miles long. It’s a number one bestseller on Amazon for a reason!

15. We Can’t Forget: This wexcen jumspuit is comfy enough to sleep in. It’s too cute to leave at home though!

Outerwear

16. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re going for that Reformation style, then we recommend picking up at least one shacket (shirt jacket). This quilted MUXERI one will go with so many outfits!

17. We Also Love: There’s nothing like nabbing a great trench coat for under $50. This Amazon Essentials one comes in multiple colors too!

18. We Can’t Forget: Faux-leather jackets are forever a fall staple. This Levi’s moto jacket is 100% our fave!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These chunky Sungtin loafers are definitely an essential for fall. We adore the dark red!

20. We Also Love: These Mary Jane LifeStride pumps are super versatile. They’re wonderfully comfortable too!

21. We Can’t Forget: These Dream Pairs shoes are like elevated ballet flats. We love the skinny heel strap!

