We’re Recommending This Sweatshirt Dress to Everyone We Know for Fall

If there’s one thing we all can relate to right now, it’s that we majorly miss our sweats. We have fun getting dressed up and going out with friends, but remembering how cozy we were staying in our hoodies and joggers all day long really has Us missing that warm and comfy feeling.

With the weather cooling down soon, we can finally start wearing sweats more often, but considering the fact that we’ll still be going out for work, hangouts, meals, shopping, etc., it’s not going to be as often as we’d like. That’s why when we saw this dress, we dropped everything else we were doing and started sending it to everyone we knew — though not before adding it to our own shopping cart!

Get The Drop Iona Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is made of a cotton and modal mix with just a little big of spandex for stretch. It’s super soft, but it’s not ultra-thick like many hoodies are. It has some nice drape to it and is lightweight enough that you can wear it everywhere without worrying about overheating. This material is machine-washable too!

This is a hoodie dress, and yes, there is a drawstring so you can adjust the fit of the hood. We really love how the string is wider than you’d expect here too. It gives the piece an extra oomph and really makes it unique, as do the small triangle notches at the sides of the hem — a cute accent that also keeps the skirt portion from feeling tight. Oh, and this dress has side pockets. It’s simple and yet it has everything we want!

The good news just keeps on coming, because this dress isn’t available in one or two but eight colors! Go for something darker like black or navy or brighten things up with a pastel yellow, light pink, blue, orange or ivory. You can also go for a neutral like Praline, a peachy beige!

To style this dress, all you really need to do is slip it on and grab a pair of sneakers, booties, flats, sandals — any shoe, really. Because it’s not too thick, you can always layer a denim or quilted jacket on top too, even something heavier in the winter. It’s a good thing there are so many ways to wear it, because you’re never going to want to wear anything else!

