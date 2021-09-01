21 Knit Pieces That Can Make Any Fall Outfit Look More Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once fall rolls around, it’s all about wearing cozy knits — and we’re currently compiling our shopping lists to stock up on everything we need for the season! We wanted to narrow down our search by singling out particular knit pieces that are super versatile and capable of elevating any autumn #OOTD.

If you’re rocking something simple — such as a pair of jeans and a tank top — and want to make it look more expensive, these knit essentials will pack a pricey-looking punch for an affordable price. Check out our top picks below!

21 Knit Tops That Can Elevate Any Fall Look

Knit Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This crop top from The Drop is described as a “sweater bralette,” and we love the bustier-style design!

2. We Also Love: Basics like this ribbed knit Meladyan crop top are a must for any wardrobe, and it’s available in pretty much every color of the rainbow!

3. We Also Love: Shoppers note that this affordable knit racerback top from Apbondy looks far more expensive than its $20 price tag!

4. Best Elevated Waffle Knit: Typically, waffle-knit tops are extremely casual, but the feminine design of this one from Romwe makes it a lot dressier!

5. Best Elegant Ribbed Knit: This cropped SweatyRocks knit tank has a pronounced ribbed design that is sleek and sophisticated!

Knit Pullover Sweaters

6. Our Absolute Favorite: When we saw the dramatic ruffles on the sleeves on this OLUOLIN sweater, we immediately fell in love!

7. We Also Love: The slouchy fit of this oversized turtleneck sweater from FABIURT exudes casual elegance!

8. Best Sweater For Layering: Throw on this oversized sweater vest from HOTAPEI over any outfit to add some sophistication to your look!

9. We Also Love: This sweater from MISUMALLS has some of the most interesting and intricate ribbing that we’ve seen to date — we’re obsessed!

10. We Also Love: This long Lacozy sweater drapes in an off-the-shoulder style that looks absolutely timeless!

Scarves and Wraps

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This scarf from AMELIE GALANTI is lightweight and wide enough to drape over your shoulders to add a glamorous touch to your look!

12. We Also Love: Long and flowy shawls like this one from RITERA can make a pair of leggings and a staple tee look more upscale!

13. Best Printed Wrap Scarf: We were seriously impressed with the intricacy of the print on this DANA XU scarf, plus there are countless colors to choose from!

14. We Also Love: This HOYAYO pashmina is made from a cashmere blend knit that’s beyond soft!

15. We Also Love: What makes this wrap from PULI unique is that there are buttons which keep it draped in place. Convenient!

Knit Cardigans

16. Our Absolute Favorite: The thick ribbed knit of this cardigan from Amazon Essentials looks like it could cost at least twice as much as its price tag!

17. We Also Love: When you wear a sleek, long cardigan like this one from Cable Stitch, it can instantly add some chicness to your aesthetic!

18. Best Everyday Cardigan: You can throw this cardigan from Chigant on any day of the week — it goes with virtually everything!

19. We Also Love: The bell sleeves on this lightweight cardigan from GRACE KARIN are some of the cutest that we’ve ever seen — seriously!

20. We Also Love: Thousands of shoppers are completely obsessed with the color-blocked look of this longline cardigan from Lovaru!

21. We Also Love: Batwing-style cardigans like this one from Imily Bela are a crucial part of any fall wardrobe!

