The holidays are here! Well, almost here. Even though celebrations are a bit far off, there’s no harm in getting ahead of the game by planning out how you’re going to bring your fashion A-game to all the festivities.

Whether your holiday plans include a movie night in with family, a tropical getaway or an annual get together with friends, refreshing your wardrobe makes every kind of celebration that much sweeter.

To help kick off your shopping spree (or serve up inspo for your Christmas wish list!), Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up the cutest and chicest clothing on the style scene. No matter what plans you have in store this season, these five, fabulous items are essential to completing your holiday wardrobe.

The first closet staple on our list is a cozy sweater dress from Express. With a turtleneck and an asymmetrical hem, this piece doesn’t just have a stylish silhouette, it’s also easy as can be to throw on before rushing out the door. Keep the look casual with a pair of combat boots and a leather jacket or spice it up with some super chic booties and cute coat.

Speaking of cute coats … it’s essential to have a fun, faux fur option in your closet. Not only will it keep you warm on chilly nights, but it’s a surefire way to make a style statement. Even tossing it on over a plain pair of leggings will automatically up your glam factor. In need of an uber-chic option? Look no further than this oversized option from Express.

While the above ensemble can carry you from one event to the next, a glitzy mini dress is bound to come in handy. Be it a New Year’s soirée or holiday get-together, a sequin slip is a no-brainer. Here’s some good news too: Revolve has a Retrofete number that will ensure you’re the best dressed in every room. There’s a mint green option if you want to play into the Christmas theme or a classic black that you’ll wear for years to come.

When the heels come off, don’t sacrifice style! Slip into a cozy set from Kim Kardashian’s Skims. We’re currently obsessing over her long sleeve Sleep Set. With 10 different shades and a kids version, you can match with your family and friends!

To see all these options up close — and check out more holiday must haves — keep scrolling!