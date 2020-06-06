10 Times Hollywood’s Hottest Dads Ruled the Red Carpet

It’s father time! The day we dedicate to dads is in two weeks (consider this your official reminder!), so to honor the occasion we rounded up the top celeb pops that make a statement on the red carpet.

Among the dapper dudes are Dwyane Wade, who paired an unconventional white lace Dolce & Gabbana jacket with classic black trousers at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party; and John Legend, who looked sharp in an asymmetrical pleated Alexander McQueen suit at the Grammy Awards.

Proving men can wear pink, Dwayne Johnson picked a Ralph Lauren Purple Label fuchsia tuxedo topper that popped against his navy pants; while Aaron Paul got playful with prints in a zebra-pattern AllSaints top and Calvin Klein trousers.

Scroll through to see more handsome A-list men prove that when it comes to fashion, sometimes father really does know best.