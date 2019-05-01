The 2019 Hulu Upfronts not only proved to be an exciting event for the streaming service, but also a fashion extravaganza filled with some of Hollywood’s hottest leading ladies.

The presentation took place in New York City on Wednesday, May 1 with stars like Margot Robbie, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon in attendance — and they all took the opportunity to bring it in the fashion department.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, Robbie, made leather shorts sophisticatedly chic with a white blouse buttoned up the entire way to show off the oversized collar. With her hair pulled back into a low undone bun and her makeup glowy and flawless, the Australian actress was an absolute stunner.

Big Little Lies’ Kravitz also rocked a casually beautiful ensemble in neon green pants, a white crop top and an oversized short-sleeve button-up that tied it all together in the coolest way.

Witherspoon skipped the red (or should we say, grey?) carpet, making an appearance later on stage in a lovely floral A-line dress. The Legally Blonde star spoke to her latest project, a miniseries based off Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller Little Fires Everywhere, which is set to premiere on Hulu. Her Hello Sunshine company will produce the series and she will star in it alongside Kerry Washington.

Other standout looks included Elle Fanning, who stepped out in a structured white A-line dress with a black leather corset belt that matched her heels and Mindy Kaling, whose black and red frock was a perfect pick for the day.

