Celebrities brought heir fashion A-game to Tuesday, April 30, attending The Hollywood Report’s Empowerment in Entertainment event looking as stylish as ever.

Held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, the night counted many A-listers in attendance from Alicia Keys to Lea Michele to Selena Gomez, all looking as beautiful as the next.

The “No One” singer wore a black and white stripped Marc Jacobs gown. Keeping it buttoned up with long sleeves and a turtleneck, the Grammy Award-winning artist styled her hair in a long, thick braid that gave her a cool edge.

Gomez also wore a beautiful black and white dress, hers a retro-looking polka dot frock from Celine by Hedi Slimane. She added a bit of flare to her look with pastel blue eyeshadow and a simple silver barrette. This is the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s second red carpet of the year. On April 25, she attended the charity event We Day.

At THR event on Tuesday night, the brunette beauty unveiled the publication’s Young Executive Fellowship, a new program created to promote inclusivity in the entertainment industry. “Why isn’t there more diversity at the top?” Gomez questioned at the start of her speech. With such a powerful message, hopefully this event is a sharp turn in the right direction.

Other standouts stars included Michele in a pin-striped Galvan suit, Eva Longoria in a form-fitting neon yellow number and Laura Harrier in a crisp white pantsuit.

