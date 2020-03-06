Net-a-Porter’s Stella McCartney + Ninety Percent International Women’s Day T-Shirt

This online retailer dropped a lot of awesome off-duty tees in honor of IWD. But possibly our favorite — and clearly Kerry Washington’s — is the Stella McCartney top, which features a badass graphic with “rebellion” written about it. However, buy any item from this collection and 100 percent of the profits will go to a UK charity that helps female survivors of war rebuild their lives called Women for Women International.

$60, net-a-porter.com