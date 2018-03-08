Body-positive brand Aerie launches the #AerieREAL Role Model Collection for International Women’s Day featuring some seriously cool star collaborations. Aly Raisman, Yara Shahidi, Rachel Platten and Iskra Lawrence worked with Aerie to design a piece that features their personal mantra. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to a charity of the celeb’s choice. Scroll through to shop the goods and find out which organizations the stars support.

