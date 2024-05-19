If you haven’t watched One Tree Hill in a while, James Lafferty is here to remind you about your crush on Nathan Scott with some steamy shirtless pics.

OK, technically Lafferty is just doing a basketball-themed photo shoot for an American Eagle and letting fans know they can shop AE’s 24/7 Activewear Collection, but these pics are seriously giving Us flashbacks to his days on the CW drama. He played basketball star Nathan Scott on OTH from 2003 to 2012.

“It’s the oldest story in the world … Returning to the court in AE 24/7. @americaneagle #AEPartner,” the 38-year-old captioned a post via Instagram on Saturday, May 18.

His abs quickly caught the attention of his former costars. “Bro you gotta warn the internet when you drop something like this!?” Sophia Bush (who played Brooke Davis) commented.

Hilarie Burton Morgan (who portrayed Peyton Sawyer) added, “What in the thirst trap is this?!?!?! James!!!!!!! Good Lord. Put a warning on stuff like this.”

Bryan Greenberg (known to OTH fans as Jake Jagielski) initially commented “Damn kid! 😤.” When Greenberg’s wife, Jamie Chung, commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Buying all this for @bryangreenberg,” Greenberg jokingly replied, “@jamiejchung unfollow him immediately.”

His buddy Stephen Colletti (who played Chase Adams) chimed in “Beast! 🔥🏋🏻🔥” while Robert Buckley (who appeared as Clay Evans) added, “Get it, stud 💪🏻.”

Scroll down to see all the American Eagle photos that have Lafferty’s OTH cast members asking for a warning label: