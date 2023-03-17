All that glitters is gold … for Jennifer Aniston! The actress was a shimmering sight at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere in Paris on Thursday, March 16.

Aniston, 54, looked radiant in a sparkly, champagne-colored gown at the Netflix film’s red carpet debut. The floor-length number clung to the Friends alum’s figure and featured dainty spaghetti straps and a mermaid skirt. Aniston complemented the design with a fuzzy white coat and wore her blonde tresses straight down her shoulders.

For glam, the Cake actress rocked soft makeup that included a pink lip and voluminous mascara. She accessorized with diamond rings and a gold bracelet.

On the red carpet, Aniston posed with her onscreen husband, Adam Sandler, who looked dapper in a navy blue suit and sneakers.

Murder Mystery 2 follows Aniston’s Audrey and Sandler’s Nick, who are private detectives trying to launch their own agency. Things take a turn, however, when the couple find themselves at the center of an international investigation after their friend is abducted.

In the first film, Nick and Audrey discovered their love of solving crimes after they get caught up in a murder investigation while on a billionaire’s yacht. “We were co-pilots and it was amazing … It was so much fun,” Aniston told Entertainment Tonight in June of working with Sandler, 56, on the project. In the same interview, Sandler recalled meeting the Morning Show star in the ‘90s, sharing that they had an “instant” connection.

The comedy flick made history when the movie racked up 83 million views. In October 2019, Netflix announced its plans for a second film. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in January 2022 that Tony Goldwyn, Mélanie Laurent, Annie Mumolo and more were joining the cast.

Production on the sequel began in early 2022. While on set, Aniston shared a snap of herself and Sandler as they filmed in Hawaii. “Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2,” she captioned the picture showing the duo standing in front of the ocean.

The project wrapped filming in Paris in April 2022.“Merciiii Paris 🇫🇷 That’s a wrap. #MurderMystery2,” Aniston wrote via Instagram alongside a video of behind-the-scenes moments at the time.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 31.

Keep scrolling to see Aniston, Sandler and more at the film’s Paris premiere: