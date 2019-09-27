Jennifer Lopez is the talk of the town — for good reason! She just crushed it in box-office hit, Hustlers and now, she has more exciting news up her sleeve! Late on Thursday, September 26, beauty editors flocked to a super-special pop-up event in New York City to meet with Jennifer Lopez ahead of the launch of her 25th fragrance: Promise Eau de Parfum.

The superstar arrived to the scene around 10 p.m., donning a plunging white ensemble from Michael Kors, paired with white pointed-toe high heels and flawless-looking hair and makeup. She held the new luxe-looking, light-pink fragrance in her hand, which resembles a chic gemstone that was born to live on your vanity.

As for the specifics about the scent that’s about to be the talk of the town, it’s the ultimate combination of fruity, floral and woody notes, making it a delightful scent to spritz on all fall long.

Lopez revealed that the inspiration for Promise comes from a surprising source. She said, “About a year or two ago, I was having dinner with Warren Buffett and he told me something that really resonated with me. He said, ‘A brand is a promise.’ It’s really the foundation that kind of keeps us going.”

She continued, “I just thought it was a perfect time in my life to name a fragrance ‘promise’ because every time that we create something new, it’s a promise to give something of quality — something that will make your life better or make you feel sexy and beautiful. That’s the idea [for this new perfume.] And that’s what I want to convey to everybody.”

To celebrate the new launch, you can attend the aforementioned pop-up shop in New York City, which is basically a goldmine for die-hard J. Lo fans. While you’re there, check out the new fragrance before purchasing it, all while getting an in-person look at J. Lo’s most iconic outfits of all time — including the Versace dress.

Lopez shared the news about her new fragrance on Instagram, along with a promo for the pop-up, writing, “If you’re in NYC you have to go see it tomorrow before it’s gone!” But be warned: you’ll need to act fast. The store will only be open on Friday, September 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 34 Little West 12th Street in New York City.

Thankfully, Promise is already available! It’s an Ulta exclusive, so you can already add it to your virtual shopping cart — available in four sizes which range from $22 for the purse spray to $65 for the 3.4 ounce size. Promise Eau de Parfum will officially launch in stores on October 9.