Patterns and prints! Jennifer Lopez has been serving up some stellar style while out and about in New York City over the past week.

The 52-year-old actress (and boyfriend Ben Affleck!) popped over to the big apple to promote her new movie, Marry Me. And whether she was headed to a late night talk show or hopping around the city streets, Lopez dished up a constant streak of fabulous fashion that was anything but basic. From pops of color to funky designs, the “On the Floor” singer brought out all the stops — with a little help from stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, of course.

Lopez kicked off her press trip with an appearance at NBC’s Today Show on Thursday, February 3. For the interview, the actress went for a funky Fendi look. With navy, nude and emerald tones to boot, the whole ensemble, which was complete with a dress and matching coat, was chic take on winter wear.

Layering matching prints was a running theme for the NYC trip, as Lopez stepped out later that day in a snakeskin Roberto Cavalli bodycon dress and coat.

For both fabulous fashion moments, Lopez worked with just as amazing of a glam squad. She teamed up with her go-to artists: hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mary Phillips.

In the days that followed, Lopez continued her show-stopping style, channeling everything from Old Hollywood glamour to funky florals. But all the moments led up to one big event: the red carpet premiere of Marry Me.

Lopez caused quite the buzz with her look, as she arrived on the red carpet with Affleck wearing a literal wedding dress. The J. Lo Beauty founder wore a lace Giambattista Valli mini from the brand’s Love collection. The lace number, which is called Tulip, is a part of the fashion house’s first ever bridal line and was released in September 2021.

Naturally, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the star’s choice of attire. “JLo just wanted to wear a smoking wedding dress. I don’t blame her,” someone tweeted, while another said, “I’m really loving this entire look on JLo. That is the perfect wedding dress.”

To see all these looks and more of Lopez’s best fashion moments from NYC, keep scrolling! From the accessory breakdown to glam deets, Us Weekly’s Stylish has everything you want to know, below.