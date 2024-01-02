Your account
See Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy St. Barts Vacation Style: Bikinis, Dresses, More

Jennifer Lopezs Best Looks On Vacation
Jennifer Lopez is giving Us major vacation style inspo.

From flowy dresses to epic bikinis, Lopez has been slaying in chic ensembles while squeezing in one last trip of 2023 to St. Barts in December with husband Ben Affleck.

One of her most memorable ensembles from the vacation came while she took a stroll on the beach and flashed her abs. Lopez rocked a white triangle bikini, black sunglasses and a floppy straw hat. She wrapped a pastel pink towel around her waist and accessorized with headphones, silver bracelets and a diamond ring.

Later during her trip, she wowed in a maxi dress featuring a plunging ruffled neckline, floral embellishments and a belt tied at her waist. Lopez elevated her ensemble with a vibrant blue purse, white sunglasses and matching sandals.

Keep scrolling to see Lopez’s most fabulous outfits during her tropical getaway:

Jennifer Lopez

