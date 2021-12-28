It’s a fact: Julianne Hough can rock a bubblegum pink hue just as well as a rich red. After all, the 33-year-old dancer is the living, breathing definition of a color chameleon. With no shame in switching up her style on the regular, the Dancing With the Stars alum has rocked more cuts and colors than we can count since she stepped into the spotlight.

Beachy, blonde locks are certainly her signature style, but Hough’s taken some pretty monumental tones for a test run through the years. And it’s looking like another style switch up is on the horizon.

The Safe Haven actress took to Instagram in December to share a video compilation of her hairstyles from era’s past. “Thinking about a hair change,” she captioned the video. “Over the years, I’ve had platinum, auburn red, copper red, strawberry blonde, pink, natural blonde with a few pops of highlights (my hair right now) and of course that’s just the color…”

The Rock of Ages star went onto explain that she does shy away from a drastic chop either. “Pixie, bob, ‘Safe Haven’ cut, shoulders, long … Wanna help me pick? What do you think I should do next?” she questioned.

Naturally, her 4.9 million followers had thoughts. Her hairstyle in Safe Haven, a shoulder-length shaggy ‘do, seemed to be the fan favorite. “Safe haven cut is my all time favorite on you,” a user wrote, while another person said, “Short blonde was the best from Safe Haven.”

Those that weren’t in the blonde bob camp, were all for a return to her red hue. “Burlesque RED,” a user wrote with a string of clapping emojis, while another added: “RED RED RED. It was seriously so cute on you.”

The Footloose star famously debuted her auburn hue in February 2018, taking to Instagram to show off her new look, which was completed by Amber Chavarria at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles.

“I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!! I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100 percent be a redhead,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I’ve seriously talked about doing this for 6 years, ask anyone who knows me … and now that I’m on this new journey, exploring and finding out who I am, I said screw it! I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!”

To see these looks and more, keep scrolling. Because from her stint as a brunette to her time as a platinum blonde, we’ve rounded up Hough’s best hair looks through the years.