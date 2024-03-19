Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kacey Musgraves’ Most Memorable Style Moments Over the Years: From Feathers to Sequins

By
Kacey Musgraves Most Memorable Style Moments Over the Years
10
Kacey Musgraves.Getty Images(3)

Ever since she released her breakout album, “Same Trailer Different Park” in 2013, Kacey Musgraves has not only experienced an evolution through her music, but also through her style.

Over the course of her career, the 35-year-old singer has not shied away from experimenting with loud colors, unique designs and playful silhouettes.

Red carpet events are where Musgraves shows off her style best. Take the Grammys, for example. From the bubble gum pink bodysuit and matching feather cape that she wore to the February 2023 award show, to the chocolate brown Schiaparelli gown she wore one year later, Musgraves has proven time and time again that she is never afraid to switch things up.

FlipFlops

Deal of the Day

The Bestselling Flip-Flops Reviewers ‘Walk for Hours In’ Are 53% Off View Deal

She has also used the Country Music Awards as an opportunity to show off her ever-changing style. In 2015, Musgraves kept things sleek and simple in a blue figure hugging floor-length gown. The following year, the singer opted to wear a dramatically different tiered tulle gown at the same event.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Kacey Musgraves Is ‘Extremely Sad’ That Her Final ‘Star-Crossed’ Concert Was Canceled: 'So Genuinely Sorry'

Kacey Musgraves

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!