Ever since she released her breakout album, “Same Trailer Different Park” in 2013, Kacey Musgraves has not only experienced an evolution through her music, but also through her style.

Over the course of her career, the 35-year-old singer has not shied away from experimenting with loud colors, unique designs and playful silhouettes.

Red carpet events are where Musgraves shows off her style best. Take the Grammys, for example. From the bubble gum pink bodysuit and matching feather cape that she wore to the February 2023 award show, to the chocolate brown Schiaparelli gown she wore one year later, Musgraves has proven time and time again that she is never afraid to switch things up.

She has also used the Country Music Awards as an opportunity to show off her ever-changing style. In 2015, Musgraves kept things sleek and simple in a blue figure hugging floor-length gown. The following year, the singer opted to wear a dramatically different tiered tulle gown at the same event.

