Not Plaid About It

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Basildon Sporting Village in Essex for a Coach Core event on October 30, 2018, with Prince William wearing an all black ensemble consisting of jeans and a turtleneck and black Aquatalia boots. Middleton elevated the simple look with a Smythe gray houndstooth blazer that was accented with a velvet collar, proving that a good blazer is the answer to all of your fashion woes.