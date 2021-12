She Wears the Pants

The Duchess arrived at a Royal Air Force Base in Cyprus on December 5, 2018, rocking a super chic mismatched pantsuit instead of her usual dresses and skirts. She accessorized her wide-leg navy trousers with the aptly named Smythe Classic Duchess Blazer in olive, a matching L.K. Bennett suede clutch and Asprey diamond hoop earrings.