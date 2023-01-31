Making a statement. Princess Kate was dressed to impress as she prepared to launch her new campaign on early childhood development advocacy.

The Princess of Wales, 41, who turned heads in a red wrap blazer and flared pants, attended London’s BAFTA event on Monday, January 30, with Prince William. Her husband, 40, matched with Kate by pairing his navy blue suit with a red tie.

Kate’s pre-launch event came after she announced that her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will kick off a campaign. The Shaping Us projects is focused on increasing awareness about the significance of the first five years in a child’s life.

“During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate—faster than any other time of our lives,” she wrote in an open-letter for her campaign, which was released over the weekend. “It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live. But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that.”

The announcement concluded: “I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children.”

The royal outing comes after Kate and William recently made headlines amid Prince Harry‘s Spare memoir release. In the book, which was released earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled his complicated feelings for Kate when she married his brother.

“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” Harry wrote, referring to William and Kate’s 2011 nuptials. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”

The BetterUp CIO noted that he still cared for his sister-in-law despite his ups and downs with William. “I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I’d never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she’d forever be standing by Willy’s side,” he continued. “She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too.”

After Harry’s bombshell memoir was released, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kate was not happy with the excerpts. “Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” the insider explained. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”

