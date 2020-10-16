Celebrity Style

Kelly Rowland Teams Up With JustFab for a Crazy Chic Collection — See Our Favorite Looks

Kelly Rowland Stuns in JustFab Campaign: See Our Favorite Pics
Anything but Basic

In a monochrome black look, the performer topped off the ensemble with the sleekest riding boots. 

