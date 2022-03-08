An interesting accessory! Kim Kardashian is no stranger to posing in a sexy swimsuit. But her most recent look has her fans scratching their heads.

The 41-year-old Skims founder took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 8, to share a series of images in a nude one-piece. While the camel-colored swimsuit, which featured two cut outs, was seriously stylish and her makeup-free complexion was glowing, the reality star’s jewelry game was a bit out of the box.

Kardashian wore a massive metal choker necklace and two huge metal cuffs — and they were anything but dainty and delicate. In fact, they honestly look pretty heavy.

To no one’s surprise, fans called out the jewels within seconds of the Instagram post going live. “That jewelry gives me anxiety,” one follower said, while another wrote, “Kim who wears that on their neck and wrist?!” Influencer Harry Hill joked, “Just don’t lose your earrings Kimberly!”

While questions about Kardashian’s jewelry reigned supreme, others couldn’t help but obsess over KKW Fragrance founder’s amazing figure and gorgeous complexion. “You look amazing!!!!!” someone wrote, while another added, “Beautiful.”

The mom of four has been posting more and more swimsuit photos in recent weeks as she gears up to launch Skims Swim. Kardashian confirmed that the swimsuit line was on its way in August 2021. After a fan tweeted “S W I M B E R L Y,” the reality star retweeted the message and added her own caption: “S O O N C O M E.”

She also tagged her brand in a handful of her recent beach snaps. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has rocked everything from nude one-pieces to navy bikinis — and her figure looks fabulous through it all.

Kardashian’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, exclusively told Us that the reality star has focused on more “intense” workouts in anticipation of her swim line’s launch.

“Every day she comes in and she’s like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sore.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s go to the next muscle,’” Alcantara told Us at the time.

Curious what the duo are up to in the gym? They put a focus on weight training and “really building muscle,” while sprinkling in cardio, treadmill and stair master workouts. “Some days we do really heavy lifting and less reps. Other days we’ll do moderate lifting and a little bit more reps to keep things in the aesthetic rep range,” Alcantara explained.

To see Kardashian’s amazing figure — and interesting accessories — keep scrolling!