Kim Kardashian Shoots Skims Campaign Using Photo Booth on Her Mac

Gone are the days when Mac Photo Booth was primarily used for updating one’s Facebook profile picture. Kim Kardashian just took the app to the next level by using it to shoot her campaign for a new Skims collection — launching Thursday, May 21.

The mom of four announced the new line on Monday, May 18, by posting the sexy, self-timed snaps on Instagram for her 170 million Instagram followers.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “I shot this myself on photo booth — Coming soon: @SKIMS Summer Mesh — a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather.”

For the social-distancing-approved shoot, the KKW Beauty founder modeled some of the new pieces from the comfort of her home, including the Mesh Scoop Bralette in Clay ($38), the Summer Mesh T-shirt ($48) and the Summer Mesh Triangle Bralette ($38).

The Summer Mesh line is also made up of four bottoms to match the tops: the Summer Mesh Short ($28), the Summer Mesh Thong ($22) and the Summer Mesh Brief ($24). All of the new items are available in five neutral-toned hues in sizes XXS to 4X.

The collection is designed to wear as you wish. Layer the undergarments under your clothes for a more breathable alternative to your usual intimates, or free the nipple and wear ’em on their own.

Prior to the launch of the Summer Mesh line, the celeb-loved undergarments brand unveiled seamless face masks inspired by Skims Solutionwear. They’ve available in 5 different colors and cost $8 each.

In an Instagram post announcing the masks on May 16, Skims revealed that it’s also doing its part to give back amid the coronavirus pandemic. The caption read,”To support the COVID-19 relief work efforts and help protect those on the frontline, SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to our charitable partners: @baby2baby, @goodplusfdn, @lafoodbank, and @domesticworkers.”

If you missed out on the first drop of the face masks, the brand says they’re working with its L.A. supplier to produce more “as quickly as possible.” In the meantime, keep scrolling for a look at Kardashian’s fabulous snaps of the Summer Mesh collection.

