Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make wardrobe pieces that everyone owns seem avant garde. Case in point: her penchant for sweatpants. The style icon has been rocking fancy sweats for some time now and she always makes a point to style with with chic accessories for contrast and athleisure elements to elevate the pants from “what I wore to the gym” to “today’s official outfit.”

The lesson we can all learn from her: we should all be going full-tilt with our comfy casual outfits by adding standout accessories. Take this look in which she paired her sweats with epic heeled booties and a tee. Or go the way she went with her latest ensemble that she posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 19, in which she styled her gray training gear with a contrasting heather hoodie, a cute and classic khaki beanie, a fabulous shearling coat and her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Mud Rat 500s sneakers, too. It’s all in choosing the right pieces to elevate your sweats. Now that you have the basics down, shop these options to get a lead on your laidback weekend style!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.