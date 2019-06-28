Celebrity Swim Style

Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Can’t Stop Wearing (Chic and Affordable) White Fox Swim

White Fox Swim Khloe Kardashian Bikini Instagram
Khloe Kardashian wears a White Fox Swim neon pink bikini in an Instagram snap with baby True.  Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner never fail to look bikini body ready whether they’re vacationing to an exotic island, taking pool pictures in L.A., or stunning at a beach photo-shoot. While not all of Us can pose for Instagram pics with enviable backdrops this summer, we have figured out a way to nail one part of their sexy shots. 

Meet White Fox Swim: the chic and affordable line that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters can’t stop wearing. Think strapless, triangle, multi-way and push-up tops paired with cheeky, ruched and high-waisted bikini bottoms and low-back, lace-up cut out one pieces all ranging from $29.95 to $139.95.

Kim has rocked the brand’s velvet purple bikini, Khloe has donned the neon pink suit, Kourtney was spotted in a red hot one piece and sexy royal blue bikini and Kylie opted to match her neon green two-piece to daughter Stormi’s look.

If the Kardashian love wasn’t enough, White Fox has also been worn by It-girls including Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Lais Ribeiro and Sofia Richie. Scroll through to see our favorite picks!

